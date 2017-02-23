Niklas Hjalmarsson leaves Blackhawks game early

Niklas Hjalmarsson left Thursday’s game in the first period and will not return.

Hjalmarsson didn’t participate in the morning skate, but Joel Quenneville said that he was “fine” and would play. Hjalmarsson played five shifts, but appeared to come up lame after stopping short and advancing the puck at center ice on his last shift, which ended with 8:22 left in the first period.

There was no immediate word from the Blackhawks on Hjalmarsson’s status. The Hawks dressed seven defensemen, with Michal Rozsival in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 15, perhaps as a precaution.