Nikola Mirotic defends coach Fred Hoiberg and the job he’s done

Nikola Mirotic had every opportunity to play the role of malcontent following Saturday’s loss in Brooklyn.

In the starting lineup, out of the starting lineup, in the rotation, out of the rotation, trade rumor, and even the humiliation of being thrown on the inactive list before a game in Boston last month.

This for a guy who will be a free agent this offseason, having every excuse to burn a Bulls bridge that hasn’t exactly been the most accessible to him throughout the 2016-17 campaign.

Instead, Mirotic found himself trying to explain this Jekyll and Hyde roster, as well as defending Fred Hoiberg.

The second-year coach is no stranger to critics, and that was after falling short of making the playoffs last season. So a meltdown in this final week that would once again send the Bulls home for an early summer vacation would seemingly only turn the heat up on Hoiberg’s chair.

But Mirotic insisted that the idea of Hoiberg not having control of his locker room and the execution of his game plans – even with star players Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade – hasn’t been the case.

“All the guys here are listening to Fred, you know,’’ Mirotic said. “Sometimes when you’re out there playing what you think is good for the team it’s not. Sometimes guys do things and it’s not what Fred is telling them to do. But we’re all following the instruction of Fred, and sometimes it’s been good, sometimes not that well, but we are all trying to be on the same page.’’

Mirotic was specifically asked if those rules also applied to the likes of Wade and Butler, and if those two were blocking Hoiberg out at certain times, and replied, “No, I don’t think so.’’

“I’ve never seen that to be honest with you,’’ Mirotic said. “This is an emotional game and that’s why sometimes guys do something different, but it’s not like anyone is against Fred. We are all with Fred. We are a family now, fighting for something very important.’’

That fight took a serious eight-count Saturday, as the 107-106 loss in Brooklyn put the Bulls back into a very familiar dark corner of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

With Miami and Indiana each winning, the Pacers grabbed the No. 7 spot, knocking the Bulls down a notch to No. 8, and the Heat were again tied with the Bulls with the only separation being that the Bulls own the tie-breaker.

That’s why Mirotic called the two losses this last week “embarrassing.’’ Recent wins over playoff-bound Milwaukee, Cleveland and Atlanta are far too often followed up with disappointing losses to the Knicks and Nets.

A trend that has been going on for two seasons now. A trend that Mirotic would like to see come to an end.

“I wish we had the answer,’’ Mirotic said. “I don’t know why this team does this. We need consistency. Once we start playing well, started beating some of the good teams, it seems like we can beat the next team easy. Brooklyn or whoever, Minnesota, it doesn’t matter. And it’s not like that. There are no easy games.

“Our last two losses are all because of us. We played kind of soft in the beginning, and we thought we were going to just win those games. Like, ‘we have time, we have time,’ but you don’t have time. You think you can just flip it on and get a game, but by then the game is basically done.

“But we still have two games to do this. That’s what matters. We’re still in the fight.’’