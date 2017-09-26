Nikola Mirotic is dealing with missing a huge pay day by one summer

It was a bad summer to be Nikola Mirotic.

Not that a two-year, $27 million deal with a team option constitutes a bad summer, but what could have been for the fourth-year forward.

If he would have been a restricted free agent just one summer earlier … oh the money baths that would have been taken at the Mirotic household.

This past summer around the NBA? Free spending became fiscal responsibility, and just like that Mirotic had to wait out a long process that didn’t officially end until Monday, when he actually put pen to paper with his new deal.

“If I was in this position like last year, you know, I’m sure that I would get much more pay, but it’s just not about the money, to be honest,’’ Mirotic said, trying his best to downplay the tale of two offseasons. “Coming from Europe, I was very happy there with the contract, and it’s more about being happy where you are, feeling comfortable with you and your family. I knew that my wife, my son, would be very happy in Chicago, too, so it was a goal.’’

Not his only goal, either.

Meeting with the media for the first time since finishing his deal, Mirotic was definitely in chip-on-his-shoulder mode.

Not only has he been disappointed with his lack of consistency in his first three seasons, but also the idea that his lack of consistency has captured headlines.

“I know that you guys are very disappointed,’’ Mirotic said, when asked how he’s played since coming from the EuroLeague prior to 2014. “I saw that the last two, three years, those reactions to that. It is what it is. I came back just thinking about what happened. I knew what happened. I worked on all my weaknesses this summer. It’s time to change some things. I’m in a place where I can improve and get better. I’m looking forward. It’s not just proving [to the media] or the fans. It’s more proving to myself than you guys.’’

That’s where the weight room came in.

Mirotic added 23 pounds the last four months – mostly muscle – as well as staying away from playing international ball like he does every summer. The goal was to not only give him strength in the post and in the paint, but also come into the season rested and fresh.

“I rolled to the rim early on one play, and he stepped in and checked the hell out of me,’’ center Robin Lopez said of Mirotic’s new physique. “I was not expecting it. I have to applaud him for it. He’s ready to do that. He’s very physical. He’s always been a very savvy defensive player.

“I have imprints on my chest still. If you don’t feel too weird with me removing my shirt.’’

So what’s the plan for Mirotic with his new contract and his added weight? According to coach Fred Hoiberg, Mirotic is competing for a starting power forward spot, along with rookie Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis.

That’s fine with Mirotic, who is all for earning it.

“Whatever they ask me to do, I will try to do my best,’’ Mirotic said. “I think playing [the four or five], it depends on the style that Fred looks for in me.

“I’m still the same Niko. I’m just expecting better Niko, more consistent.’’