Nikola Mirotic starts, Bulls beat Jazz

There were many people who thought Nikola Mirotic wouldn’t be in Chicago past the trade deadline. Few would have been surprised if he never started again for the Bulls.

On Saturday, Mirotic was the subject of another curve. Count him among those who didn’t see it coming.

“I was surprised that I’m back in the starting lineup,” Mirotic said. “It’s been a long time.”

Mirotic was in the Bulls’ starting lineup Saturday when they beat the Utah Jazz 95-86. In his third start of the season and first since Dec. 3 at Dallas, Mirotic played 18 minutes and scored five points, struggling to take advantage of the opportunity. Since that start in Dallas, Mirotic has been the subject of questions about his future and open speculation about why his game hasn’t progressed.

Nikola Mirotic defends Joe Johnson during Saturday's game. | Associated Press

At least he said he’s had his teammates’ support.

“Especially the last couple weeks, I felt a lot of support from my teammates: Dwyane Wade, Jimmy, Rajon – Rajon all year,” Mirotic said. “It was very important for me for those guys, they talked to me, especially before the game in Charlotte, and told me that they need me.

“Those kinds of things gave me a lot of energy, a lot of positive stuff to move forward and forget what happened before that, three or four games being out. I felt that was really important for (my) confidence. I think that I’m going to move forward from this point.”

Fred Hoiberg said moving Mirotic back into the starting lineup was because he could match up with Utah’s smaller lineup, and also to change the rhythm of both the team and Bobby Portis. Portis had started the previous 12 games after the trade of Taj Gibson but had struggled recently, scoring only 14 points over the last three.

Portis made the move to the bench look good by scoring a career-high 22 points for the Bulls, who won for just the second time in nine. Jimmy Butler had 23, with Robin Lopez adding 14 and Denzel Valentine scoring 11.

As for Mirotic, it’s understandable he was caught off guard by the start, despite having averaged 17.7 points over the last three games.

“Three or four games ago, basically I didn’t play. Now I’m back in the starting lineup,” Mirotic said. “There’s been a lot of changes the last couple weeks, but it’s all past. It doesn’t matter right now. The most important thing is, start winning, give it our best, everybody needs to step up, make this push to try to be in the playoffs.”

A restricted free agent this summer, Mirotic said the final stretch of the season is going to be important but was focused on finishing well. For him, another important part of this season is simply learning from what has – and hasn’t – happened.

“There was a lot of up and down, a lot of things I never did in my life. But I’m here. I’m still here, I’m in the starting lineup. Who could say that? It’s crazy. But I’m here,” Mirotic said. “I know most of you guys are surprised to see me starting, I know that. I agree. But you know, I know that I’ve been playing much better the last couple of games. It’s time to find myself in the game of basketball.”

