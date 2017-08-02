No. 24 Xavier hands DePaul seventh straight loss

CINCINNATI — Trevon Bluiett scored 20 points, and No. 24 Xavier overcame its sloppy passing and pulled away to its fourth straight victory, 72-61 over DePaul on Wednesday night.

The Musketeers (18-6, 8-3 Big East) kept it close with 19 turnovers, a symptom of their lack of depth at point guard. RaShid Gaston dominated the closing minutes of the first half as Xavier finally gained control. Gaston tied his season high with 14 points overall.

DePaul (8-16, 1-10) trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half as it lost its seventh straight. Freshman Brandon Cyrus led the Blue Demons with a career-high 18 points.

Xavier got the early lead by making 3s — 5 of 7 to open the game — and then went inside for dunks in the final 3 minutes of the first half. Gaston had nine points during a closing 12-5 spurt that put the Musketeers in control 41-34 at the break.

Xavier's Trevon Bluiett shoots against DePaul's Brandon Cyrus (4) and Billy Garrett Jr. (left) during the second half Wednesday in Cincinnati. | John Minchillo/AP

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons haven’t beaten a ranked team on the road since a 64-60 win at No. 24 Seton Hall on Jan. 22, 2015. They have dropped seven straight since.

Xavier: Point guard Edmond Sumner attended the game on crutches. He’s out for the season with a torn ACL suffered on Jan. 7. Freshman point guard Quentin Goodin picked up his fourth foul with 9:48 left on Wednesday night and finished with five points, eight assists and two turnovers in 29 minutes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Musketeers moved back into the Top 25 after a one-week absence on the strength of their win at Creighton. They get a chance to make a statement in their next game, hosting No. 2 Villanova.

UP NEXT

The Blue Demons host No. 23 Creighton on Saturday, the second of three straight games against ranked teams. They lost at Creighton 83-66 on Jan. 28.

The Musketeers host Villanova on Saturday. They lost at Villanova 79-54 on Jan. 10, their most lopsided defeat of the season.