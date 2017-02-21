No apparent thaw for Cubs on Sosa after recent Sammy comments

MESA, Ariz. – Just because Sammy Sosa said in a recent interview he’d like to return to the Cubs family and “regrets” the “mistake” he made walking out on the team during his final game as a Cub doesn’t mean the relationship has thawed from the Cubs’ side.

If Sosa had allies in the Cubs’ front office or clubhouse, they’re long gone since he provoked his swift departure via trade after leaving Wrigley Field during the final game of the 2004 season. And those in charge now don’t seem inclined to restore diplomatic ties with once-adored slugger, who also carries the taint of steroid allegations.

In the interview with former Cubs exec Chuck Wasserstrom for a blog post, Sosa again denied using performance enhancing drugs and even compared the allegations to the persecution of Jesus Christ.

“Chuck, it’s like Jesus Christ when he came to Jerusalem,” Sosa said. “Everybody thought Jesus Christ was a witch – and he was our savior. So if they talk [expletive] about Jesus Christ, what about me? Are you kidding me?”

Sammy Sosa

The only “mistake” he admitted was leaving the ballpark during that game in 2004, even though he said he received permission.

“I recognize my mistake. But, look, I have my pride, and I know I had a tremendous career in Chicago,” he told Wasserstrom in the Skype interview. “When nobody knew who Chicago was, I put Chicago on the map. If I could have done it again, I would have done it differently. The only thing we cannot do is turn back time.”

He said he would welcome an invitation to Cubs Convention or to conduct the seventh-inning stretch, he told Wasserstrom. “But I’m not going to go up there and say, ‘I’m here. Please bring me back and give me a chance.’ No way. I’m not hungry. I have too much pride. They know where they can find me.”

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, who has repeatedly sidestepped or tabled the Sosa issue when asked during his family’s 7 ½ years of ownership, declined comment through a spokesman on Tuesday.

Thirteen months ago during an interview on 670 The Score Ricketts said that Sosa and some others tainted by allegations of performance enhancing drug use “owe us a little bit of honesty.”

He lauded Sosa for his personality and talent, “but I just feel like there are certain things that over time should happen before players are welcomed back,” he said during that interview.

None of the top executives running the baseball operations department have relationships with Sosa, but team president Theo Epstein brought in steroid cheat Manny Ramirez to work with young hitters for more than two years. And in 2015 he said he wouldn’t oppose a Sosa reunion if ownership wanted to make it happen.