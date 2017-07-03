No Payne, no gain? Newcomer Cam Payne needs time — and minutes

ORLANDO — Bulls newcomer Cameron Payne seemed to get the confidence boost he needed when he started the fourth quarter of a tie game against the Pistons on Monday night. Right?

“It’s big time, just playing period,” Payne said. “Not even late — just being out there on the court. You can get a lot of confidence that way. I think that’ll be good for me.”

Payne, the point guard considered the key player acquired in the trade that sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to the Thunder on Feb. 23, has been feeling his way through a tough transition in his first 10 days with the Bulls. The 2015 first-round pick from Murray State (14th overall by Oklahoma City) is known as a confident, head-strong player — “He’s got a little swagger to his game,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. But it hasn’t really shown up yet in the bits and pieces of playing time in five games.

Payne’s performance in Monday night’s game was hardly a breakthrough, but at least showed a glimpse of his potential. Playing 23 minutes with Rajon Rondo out with an injury, Payne hit 4-of-9 three-point shots and scored 14 points. He was far from perfect — he shot 5-of-14 overall — and he still looks like a guy still trying to acclimated to his teammates and Hoiberg’s system. But it at least was an indication that the more minutes he gets, the better he’ll be.

Bulls guard Cameron Payne, acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, hit 4-of-9 three-pointers and scored 14 points against the Pistons on Monday night at the Palace of Auburn Hills. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“I feel like I’m starting to get comfortable a little bit,” Payne said. “Starting to get a little more confidence.”

If anything, it might have edged the Bulls closer to giving Payne the playing time and role he needs to fully acclimate himself into Hoiberg’s offense and give the Bulls a chance to see what they’ve got. Payne is averaging 6.4 points, 1.8 assists and shooting 32.4 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range (8-for-21) in 15.2 minutes per game with the Bulls.

“He has to play more,” guard Dwyane Wade said. “I think everyone wants to see him get comfortable. We’ve all seen he’s not afraid to shoot. He’s aggressive. He’s a three-point shooter. He doesn’t lack confidence at all. As he continues to get comfortable with his role and his role is expanded or whatever the case may be, we’ll all get a chance to see what the young guy can be.”

Hoiberg acknowledged that day may eventually come — “we talk about it every day with our roations and what we want to do,” he said. But it’s hard to do with the Bulls (31-32) struggling to maintain their playoff standing. They are tied with the Pistons for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Magic at Amway Center. For now Jerian Grant is the starting point guard, with Rondo playing a key role off the bench when he’s healthy.

“We’ll continue to see how it goes,” Hoiberg said. “He’s still trying to figure his way. He’s trying to get comfortable with what we’re doing. In talking to him, he’s starting to feel more comfortable each time he goes out there. Jerian has played pretty well for the most part as a starter. He’s shot the ball at a pretty high clip. But I think Payne’s showing he’s got a chance to be a good, solid player.”

The Bulls already are seeing the difference playing time and a defined role can make in Bobby Portis. The second-year forward has been a much bigger factor since being inserted as a starter following Gibson’s departure.

“It’s helped me tremendously,” Portis said. “Just to know I’m going to play, that’s the biggest thing for me. Earlier in the season I didn’t really know if I was going to play and sometimes I would come in just trying to stay ready to play. It’s two totally different mentalities. Now I have a more defined role and I’m very confident with it. I feel like I’m playing the best basketball of my young career right now.”

“Opportunity in this league is big,” Wade said. “Bobby is a prime example of that. He gets playing time, he’s shown he can be a big part of the team’s success. It doesn’t happen that way with everybody. But it’s just about opportunity in this league for a lot of guys. If you get it, you see what you can do with it. Some guys succeed. Some don’t.”

Payne seems certain to get his chance. But it remains to be seen how quickly his role expands. Even after trading Gibson to give Portis a bigger role, the Bulls still are a team trying to rebuild on the fly.

“I like the way what our young guys are doing,” Wade said. “Right now we’re in a mode we’re trying to fight and make the playoffs but we’re also trying to make sure we grow players as well. Bobby, Denzel [Valentine] and Cam — so we’re in a different mode than a lot of teams in the NBA right now. That’s the story of this season for the Bulls. We’ll figure it out. We’ll try to do both.”