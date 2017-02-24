No regrets, no looking back: La Stella present and accounted for

MESA, Ariz. – Breaking news from Cubs spring training:

Tommy La Stella has been located, in uniform, taking grounders, working on pop fly drills, taking batting practice and not retiring or skipping out.

Whether he’s still around in April when the Cubs open defense of their championship will have more to do with how conspicuous his presence becomes over the next month or so.

La Stella turns a double play during a game last spring. /Photo: John Antonoff

But the infielder who went AWOL when the Cubs optioned him to the minors last summer seems to be in a new frame of mind as he puts a full offseason and fresh start between himself and one of the Cubs’ most bizarre player-personnel episodes since the days of Carlos Zambrano.

“It’s great. I’m glad to be back,” said La Stella, who refused for three weeks to report to the minors when the Cubs optioned him last summer over a roster numbers crunch. “It’s good to see the guys again, good to be around them; it’s a good feeling in camp.”

La Stella was hitting .295 last year when he became the odd man out – because he was one of the few players with minor-league options – to make room for Chris Coghlan to be activated from the DL.

It progressed to just plain odd almost immediately when La Stella went home to New Jersey instead of reporting to his new team – and then spent the next three weeks talking with front office executives, teammates, his manager and the team psychologist before eventually reporting.

There was no family emergency, health scare or kidnapping that kept La Stella away, according to him and those who dealt with him during the saga. Just a hard-to-explain deeply personal feeling about the value of being part of the group of people in the Cubs clubhouse that exceeded the value of his personal ambition or career, he explained at the time.

He was prepared for the Cubs to release him, he said, which is what any of probably 29 other clubs would have done.

“I’m definitely aware of that,” he said. “I was certainly appreciative of the dialogue that we had. It was positive all throughout. And it was great to get back for the end of the year and be a part of that at the end. It was incredible.”

Where La Stella, 28, goes from here is the big question.

He’s in a group with outfielder Matt Szczur and infielder Munenori Kawasaki fighting for no more than two spots on the roster.

“And [infielder] Jemile Weeks is another kid that’s very interesting,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We have options.”

La Stella, who was left off the Cubs’ postseason roster, appears to have no lingering issues in the clubhouse. Teammates said at the time and La Stella reiterated this week that the episode was put to rest once he addressed the team upon his return on Aug. 31.

“Tommy is a very thoughtful young man,” Maddon said. “He’s definitely on board and was very thankful for the way our [front office] guys dealt with it also, which is really important. There’s no animosity. There’s no hard feelings. … I’m really fine with Tommy.”

La Stella’s bigger issue this spring appears to be the next numbers crunch and how he might fit into the 2017 opening roster.

“That’s one of those things that’s really, really far outside of my control,” he said. “The only thing I’m trying to focus on every day is just preparing myself as best I can to be as productive as I can that day.

“And let the chips fall where they may.”

And after saying last year he actually considered retirement, where is his mindset this year, regardless of the April roster outcome – never mind beyond that.

“It’s always so tough to say in the future,” he said. “I’m definitely excited to be here and be part of it and keep moving forward, and I don’t see anything changing there.”

GOOGLE MAPS, TWEETS AND ‘MANNY BEING MANNY’

Top 10 bizarre Cubs moves, episodes and moments in the last five years:

July 2016 – Bench player Tommy La Stella refuses to report to AAA Iowa for three weeks after being optioned, despite being assured a return to the big leagues for a World Series favorite. More bizarre: the club allows him to do it and remain with the organization. He was rewarded with a World Series share and championship ring. May 2014 – Cubs shock baseball by hiring eccentric drug cheat Manny Ramirez to coach and counsel key minor leaguers – and to play – at Iowa.

March 2015 – Pitcher Edwin Jackson blames Google Maps for missing a spring training start against the Athletics when it directed him to the A’s former spring park instead of HoHoKam Park – where Jackson had spent the previous two springs. He was released four months later.

June 2013 – Ian Stewart goes on a midnight Twitter rant while in minors, criticizing the manager and organization, leading to his negotiated release.

July 2012 – After invoking his no-trade clause in part over a desire to be traded to the Dodgers, Ryan Dempster is allowed to listen on speaker phone to hear first hand that Dodgers aren’t interested. Dodgers then-GM Ned Colletti not happy upon learning from media of the protocol breach.

July 2014 – Cubs announce Neil Ramirez – with a 0.96 ERA – is being optioned to Iowa, explaining it’s to give him a break and not performance-related. Not cool, says the players union, after which Ramirez is reinstated to the roster and placed on the DL for “fatigue.”

Aug. 2013 – Two days after the Cubs claim Thomas Neal off waivers from the Yankees, the outfielder dislocates his shoulder throwing the ball from left field. It was his first start as a Cub – and last big-league game.

July 2014 – Second baseman Darwin Barney takes a three-day paternity leave and loses his job to prospect Arismendy Alcantara. Barely two weeks later, Barney is traded to the Dodgers for a player to be named later.

Nov. 2013 – Cubs lose a Rule 5 pick as a penalty for inappropriately warehousing previous Rule 5 pick, Lendy Castillo, on the DL too long as a way to avoid sending him back to his original team. Almost everybody does it. Almost nobody gets caught.