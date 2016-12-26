Northern harrier, another city buck: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES



WILD OF THE WEEK

Elizabeth Pector sent along another cool photo, this of a northern harrier in flight on Dec. 10 at Springbrook Prairie in Naperville.

Wild of the Week, a celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page as warranted.

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Jan. 20-21: Marengo, akjellgren@cityofmarengo.com or 815-568-7231

Jan. 28-29: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, Dec. 28: Jeremy Smith of Lindner Media Productions, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m., walleyesunlimitedusa.org

ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS

Thursday-next Sunday: Dec. 29-Jan. 1: CWD and late-winter antlerless deer seasons, select counties

YOUTH

Friday, Dec. 30: Registration deadline, drawing for the Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt, Jan. 15-16, (217) 785-8060

DUCKS UNLIMITED

PHEASANTS FOREVER

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: “A few weeks ago I was at the West Ridge Nature Preserve on Western Avenue with my sister, and three of my grandkids.

Fortunately I had a camera along and took the attached photo of a fine looking specimen. What I can’t figure out is from whence he came and how he got in.’’ Robert E. Zeitner

A: My guess would be the buck either came from a nearby cemetery or from the area by North Park Village Nature Center to the west. Bucks move around, especially during the rut. But it is a curious one.

BIG NUMBER

5.5: Percentage of ice cover on the Great Lakes by Wednesday, according to the Great Lakes Surface Environmental Analysis

LAST WORD

“What a difference a week makes. Three weeks ago we had T-shirts on. Quickest I have ever seen us make ice.’’

Steve Palmisano, Henry’s Sports and Bait, on the dramatic arrival of ice fishing