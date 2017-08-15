Northwestern, Colorado to play home-and-home series in 2026, 2027

The Northwestern football team will take on Colorado for the first time since 1978 when the two teams meet in a home-and-home series in 2026 and 2027, the schools announced Tuesday.

The Buffaloes will play at Ryan Field on Sept. 19, 2026 and the Wildcats will visit Boulder on Sept. 11, 2027.

The two football programs have played each other twice before. In Sept. 1951, Northwestern defeated Colorado in Evanston but the Buffaloes took their revenge in a 1978 game in Boulder.

NU coach Pat Fitzgerald was a Colorado defensive assistant in 1999 under former NU coach Gary Barnett and defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz was on the Colorado coaching staff from 1985-94 and 2004-05.

Tommy Doles #71 of the Northwestern Wildcats, carrying the flag, leads the team on to the field before a game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Ryan Field on Sept. 10, 2016 in Evanston, Illinois.| Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Northwestern begins its 2017 season at home against Nevada on Sept. 2.