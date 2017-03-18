Northwestern battles to the bitter end in 79-73 loss to Gonzaga

SALT LAKE CITY — They came. They saw what it was like to face a No. 1 seed. And they wilted.

Before the Northwestern Wildcats knew what hit them Saturday, they trailed No. 1 seed Gonzaga by 22 points in the first half. They couldn’t shoot, couldn’t find any momentum and sure couldn’t stop the heavyweight Zags.

But then something happened. Something unexpected, maybe even amazing: Northwestern found a level it hadn’t played at all season. The eighth-seeded Wildcats may have lost Saturday by a score of 79-73, but their furious, impassioned comeback in a game they trailed 38-20 at halftime will be remembered by all who saw it as meaningful.

And maybe as an important next step taken in the program’s rise to yearly relevance.

Vic Law was feeling it after a three-pointer as the Wildcats fought back to make a game of it against No. 1 seed Gonzaga. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Gonzaga went up 41-20 on Jordan Matthews’ three-pointer with 18:28 to play. Nearly six minutes later, it still was a 20-point game. But the Wildcats went on a 23-8 tear, punctuated by a Vic Law soaring, two-handed slam off an offensive rebound that sent the many purple-clad fans in the building into a frenzy.

Five was as close as they got, but they made the Zags earn it until the very end.

