Northwestern falls to Purdue in regular-season finale

Vincent Edwards scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half and Caleb Swanigan added 20 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 16 Purdue beat Northwestern 69-65 on Sunday in Evanston.

Purdue (25-6, 14-4 Big Ten) clinched the outright regular-season conference title earlier in the week, but had to hold on in the final seconds to fend off Northwestern (21-10, 10-8) in front of a raucous sellout crowd. The game was the last at Welsh-Ryan Arena before a massive renovation project that will send the Wildcats to Allstate Arena for next season.

Bryant McIntosh finished with 25 points and six assists for Northwestern. The Wildcats have lost six of nine.

Swanigan had his nation-leading 25th double-double.