Northwestern holds on for wild 68-66 victory over Vanderbilt

SALT LAKE CITY — So this was the way to do it, wasn’t it?

After all this time, after years, decades — generations? — of playing catchup, Northwestern finally got to the NCAA Tournament and almost never trailed in Thursday’s first round against Vanderbilt.

Almost.

The Wildcats lost a 15-point second-half lead and fell behind by one point on a three by Commodores guard Riley LaChance with 1:34 to go. Yet they kept fighting, as they have all season, and benefitted from an incredible mistake to win 68-66.

They’ll play No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Saturday.

After Vandy took a one-point lead with under 20 seconds to play, Matthew Fisher-Davis inexplicably fouled Cats guard Bryant McIntosh as he was bringing the ball up the court. McIntosh, who scored a game-high 25 points, knocked in both free throws for the difference.

