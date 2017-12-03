Northwestern picked for first NCAA Tournament

The suspense has been over for a while. Now it’s official.

The Northwestern Wildcats are headed to their first NCAA Tournament.

Ending 78 years of waiting, the Wildcats will finally make their tourney debut Thursday in Salt Lake City against Vanderbilt after getting the No. 8 seed in the West region. Northwestern (23-11), which had a winning record in league play for the first time since 1968, finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Big Ten and advanced to its first conference tournament semifinal where it was routed 76-48 by Wisconsin.

On Sunday, the Wildcats learned their fate at under-construction Welsh-Ryan Arena during a watch party with their fans. It was a party that at times looked inevitable, and other times doubtful. Northwestern and the estimated crowd of 2,000 fans even had to wait until the final region was unveiled, adding a bit more to the 78-year wait.

Northwestern center Dererk Pardon, right, celebrates with center Barret Benson after Northwestern defeated Michigan 67-65. | Associated Press

That wait is over now.

Northwestern built its resume with early non-conference wins over Texas, Wake Forest and Dayton and got off to a 7-2 start in league play. But that’s when things got interesting, as a pair of bad losses to Illinois and a gut-wrenching defeat against Indiana threatened to derail the Wildcats’ season.

With leading scorer Scottie Lindsey out because of mononucleosis, Northwestern began to struggle. The Wildcats lost three of four without Lindsey, but managed to upset then-No. 7 Wisconsin in Madison. Though not at full strength, Lindsey returned to help Northwestern squeak past Rutgers before a disheartening 16-point loss to the Illini in Champaign and an almost-unbelievable 63-62 defeat in Bloomington where the Wildcats led by 8 with 3:11 remaining.

The pressure was building. Would Northwestern, once seemingly a lock to make its first tournament appearance, let this chance get away? Would the school remain the only program from a power conference not to appear in March Madness?

No. And on March 1, the answer came dramatically and emphatically.

Tied with Michigan with under 2 seconds left in regulation, Nathan Taphorn’s full-court heave found Dererk Pardon, whose layup beat the buzzer for a 67-65 victory and unofficially sealed the elusive tournament appearance. Students (and probably some non-students) rushed the Welsh-Ryan Arena court, giving the old building its most memorable moment in its penultimate game before a major facelift that will send the program to Allstate Arena next season.

Following that win, the hype hit a crescendo as the Wildcats became one of the dominant stories in all of college basketball. Despite the regular season ending with a 69-65 loss to Purdue in Evanston, the hype continued thanks in part to a raucous crowd on display for a CBS national television audience.

Firmly in the NCAA field, Northwestern put an exclamation point on its season with a pair of impressive wins in the Big Ten tournament. The first was 83-61 rout of Rutgers that was boosted by a 31-0 first-half run, and the second was a 72-64 win over de facto home team Maryland in the quarterfinals.

And that’s what led to the 2017 NCAA Tournament, Northwestern’s first.

