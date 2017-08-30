Northwestern to continue strict bag policy for football

Northwestern will continue to uphold its strict bag policy at home football games.

The bag policy, which is similar to the NFL’s bag policy, will be enforced at all Wildcats home games and it restricts most bags from entering Ryan Field. It’s main goal is to keep attendees safe.

The only bags allowed are clear bags that hold the volume of one gallon or less.

If fans want to bring in a small wallet or clutch, it has to be no larger than 4.5 inches-by-6.5 inches. Ticket scanners will have this dimension printed out and will examine each bag to determine whether or not it fits the university’s criteria.

Unlike last year, Northwestern will not be providing a complimentary bag check for guests at the stadium. If your bags are not within the requirements, you’ll not be allowed entry.

Here’s a more detailed graphic of what bags are or are not allowed into the stadium:

For more information, check out Northwestern’s security page.

