Northwestern will host watch party Sunday in Evanston

Northwestern University will open the Welsh-Ryan Arena doors one final time before the venue’s complete renovation to host a watch party Sunday, March 12 for the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament championship game and the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. start of the Big Ten title game, which will be shown on the Welsh-Ryan Arena videoboards before the NCAA Selection Show begins at 4:30 p.m.

There’s no charge for both admission and parking for the event, and seating will be general admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans will be able to purchase concessions and Northwestern merchandise items at Sunday’s watch party.

WGN Radio’s “The Beat,” hosted by Mark Carman and Adam Hoge, will broadcast live from Welsh-Ryan Arena beginning at 3 p.m.