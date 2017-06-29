Northwestern’s buzzer beater advances in ‘Best Play’ competition

Basketball 06/29/2017, 01:26pm
Sun-Times Staff
Northwestern men’s basketball team’s buzzer beater advanced in voting for the “Best Play” category in the ESPY awards.

Nathan Taphorn’s thrilling full-court pass to Dererk Pardon for a game-winning layup defeated Michigan on March 1. The play was seeded No. 4 among the 16 plays and has advanced through the first round of voting in the bracket-style format.

The second round of voting is underway and continues through July 4.

Northwestern center Dererk Pardon, left, looks to the basket for the game winning-shot against Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern won 67-65. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH112

The Wildcats’ play now goes against Russell Westbrook winning 3-point shots that gave the Oklahoma City Thunder a 106-105 winner against the Denver Nuggets on April 9. This was the game in which he set and NBA record with his 42nd triple-double of the season.

The final four finalists will be announced July 5. The 2017 ESPYS will be July 12 beginning at 7 p.m. and televised on Ch. 7.

Fans can cast their vote here.

