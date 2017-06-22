Northwestern’s buzzer beater nominated for Best Play at ESPYS

Northwestern coach Chris Collins, center, and players react as they watch the broadcast of the NCAA men's basketball tournament selection show, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Northwestern’s buzzer beater over Michigan on March 1 has been nominated for Best Play at the 2017 ESPYS.

Tied at 65 with 1.7 seconds remaining in the game, Nathan Taphorn threw an 88-foot inbound pass to Dererk Pardon, who scored the game-winning layup as time expired.

The dramatic win was critical for Northwestern in locking up its first NCAA tournament berth in program history.

“That was a play I’ll always remember,” Taphorn said after the game.

The play is one of 16 nominated for Best Play at the 25th annual ESPYS which air on July 12. It is the No. 4 seed and the winner will be chosen through fan voting in a bracket-style elimination.

Fans can vote here.