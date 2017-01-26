Northwestern’s winning ways continue against Nebraska

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Dererk Pardon dominated with 19 points and a career-high 22 rebounds to lead Northwestern to a 73-61 victory over struggling Nebraska on Thursday night.

Pardon, a sophomore, had the first 20-rebound game for Northwestern since Evan Eschmeyer grabbed 21 against Penn State on Jan. 20, 1999.

Vic Law scored 20, and the Wildcats (17-4, 6-2 Big Ten) won their fifth straight to match their longest streak in conference play since the 1965-66 season.

Tai Webster led Nebraska with 23 points. Glynn Watson Jr. scored 14, but the Cornhuskers (9-11, 3-5) dropped their fifth in a row after a 3-0 start in the Big Ten.

Nebraska center Jordy Tshimanga, right, battles for a rebound against Northwestern guard/forward Scottie Lindsey, left, and center Barret Benson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH108

The Wildcats were leading 57-53 when Law hit two free throws with just under five minutes remaining in the game to start a 16-1 run.

Bryant McIntosh stole a pass that hit Nebraska’s Evan Taylor and fed Law for an alley-oop. Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles picked up a technical after pointing to a spot where he thought Pardon stepped out of bounds after grabbing a defensive rebound. That led to two free throws for McIntosh, making it 63-53 with 4:12 remaining.

Northwestern continued to pour it on with Sanjay Lumpkin nailing a 3 and Law getting fouled on a rebound dunk for a 3-point play with 1:17 left, making it 73-54. Pardon then exited to hugs from his teammates and “MVP! MVP!” chants.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The struggles continue for the Cornhuskers, who have lost five straight after a 3-0 start in conference play.

Northwestern: The program that hosted the first Final Four continues to inch toward its first NCAA appearance.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts Purdue on Sunday.

Northwestern: Hosts Indiana on Sunday.