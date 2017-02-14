Not just a pretty bat? Cubs’ Schwarber says he can ‘D’-liver more

MESA, Ariz. – Kyle Schwarber already is a two-time postseason hitting hero for the Cubs.

The tales and expectations of his magical bat reached near mythical proportions last fall as he returned early from injury to hit during the World Series.

And as he comes off that season-long knee injury, many talk about him as a key offensive addition in this year’s efforts to repeat the 2016 run to November – if not one of the more important pieces of a young Cubs core with visions of annual playoff appearances.

Kyle Schwarber hits a double during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the World Series in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

But where?

The slugger who said Tuesday he still has a “passion” for catching looks more like the designated hitter he became in last year’s World Series, and he’s expected to open this season as a left fielder by default.

But Schwarber bristles at the notion he’s just a pretty bat.

“I’m sure that’s how people view me, but I want to be an all-around player,” said the guy who last spring looked in danger of running himself into the ground with all the “passion” and extra work he put into both catching drills and outfield work – to the point Cubs officials had to dial him back.

“I want to be able to play defense to the best of my abilities,” he said, “and I feel really confident going into this year.”

Schwarber’s uncommon confidence and drive – a factor in the Cubs spending a No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2014 draft – is one of the few reasons the Cubs are even entertaining the possibility of allowing the defensively raw Schwarber to continue to catch as they enter camp.

He was examined by the team orthopedist Tuesday, the day pitchers and catchers reported to camp, to get the anticipated medical clearance to catch this spring. But team president Theo Epstein and manager Joe Maddon said even if he’s cleared, it will be a slow reintroduction to work and play behind the plate.

“Like one or two days a week in spring training. That’s it,” Epstein said. “His primary focus is going to be as a left fielder. The goal if he is cleared would be to have him ready potentially at the end of spring training to fill that role of third catcher, so if there’s something that happens in-game, Joe can move him back there, or if there’s a rare occasion where it makes sense for him to start a game behind the plate.

“His future is too valuable. We want him to have the longest possible career. He makes such a great impact on us with his bat, and with the person that he is, that we don’t want him to do anything to jeopardize the length and impact of his career.”

Said Maddon, who lauded Schwarber’s outfield skills as much better than common perception: “He’s a unique talent. You saw it last year.”

Enough that he’s in the mix to bat leadoff this year after Dexter Fowler’s free agency departure.

As part of a young, All-Star-caliber core of hitters, he’s one of the reasons pundits and insiders look at the Cubs as a potential dynasty over the next five or six years.

Not that the players spend much time on the subject.

“I wouldn’t say we talk about it,” Schwarber said. “We really just want to focus on what we have ahead of us this year. But obviously we know the talent that we have, and we know how good we can be for some years down the road. But no one can predict the future. Take it one year, one day, one pitch at a time.”

The Cubs are trying to become the first team to repeat since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. Since the late-‘70s, only one other team has repeated: the 1992-93 Blue Jays.

“We all have our little self-motivation. Obviously, we want to get back to where we were last year,” Schwarber said. “Bringing [a championship] back to the city of Chicago was great. Now we’ve got to do it again. And it starts here, Day 1 of spring training.”