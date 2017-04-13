Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer works out at Bears local pro day

The Bears got another look at one of the top four quarterbacks in the draft, bringing in Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer to their local pro day Thursday morning at Halas Hall, sources confirmed.

The Fighting Irish are considered a local team in Chicago; their players are allowed to participate in drills — though local pro days are typically reserved for less ballyhooed prospects.

Kizer threw for 2,925 yards last season — and won four of 12 games — before deciding to declare early for the draft. Having only turned 21 in January, his build, arm size and room to grow makes him among the most intriguing prospects in the draft.

TheMMQB.com first reported Kizer’s participation.

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer participated in the Bears' local pro day. (AP)

The Bears are in the market for a young quarterback, despite signing free agent Mike Glennon to start and Mark Sanchez to back him up. They attended his pro day at Notre Dame in March.