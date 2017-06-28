Notre Dame to play NU in Evanston, first visit in 42 years

Notre Dame will visit Evanston for the first time since 1976 to play Northwestern in 2018.

The Fighting Irish will play the Wildcats on Nov. 3, 2018. Northwestern has won last two meetings between the programs, including a 43-40 overtime win at Notre Dame Stadium in 2014.

Northwestern finalized its 2018 schedule Wednesday. The Wildcats open the season with a Big Ten conference game for the first time since 1984 when they start on the road at Purdue on Sept. 1.

The Wildcats wrap up the regular season at home against Illinois in the Land of Lincoln Trophy rivalry game. Northwestern has taken the last two games in the series, and four of the last five.

2018 Northwestern Schedule

Sept. 1 at Purdue

Sept. 8 vs. Duke

Sept. 15 vs. Akron

Sept. 29 vs. Michigan

Oct. 6 at Michigan State

Oct. 13 vs. Nebraska

Oct. 20 at Rutgers

Oct. 27 vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 3 vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 10 at Iowa

Nov. 17 at Minnesota

Nov. 24 vs. Illinois

