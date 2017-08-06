NU at Georgia Tech, Illinois at Wake Forest in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Reigning national champion North Carolina will host Michigan and Duke will visit Indiana in this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The matchups for the made-for-TV event were announced Thursday.

Among other high-profile pairings, Wisconsin will visit Virginia, Notre Dame heads to Michigan State and Louisville travels to Purdue.

Dates and times were not announced. The challenge is routinely played in late November or early December.

Brad Underwood, newly hired Illinois men's basketball coach, speaks during a news conference in Champaign, Ill., Monday, March 20, 2017. (John Dixon/The News-Gazette via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHN323

The Duke-Indiana game creates a tough early test for new Hoosiers coach Archie Miller in his first season replacing Tom Crean.

Because the 15-team ACC has one more school than the Big Ten does, one team is left out. This year, that school is Pittsburgh.

The complete schedule:

Northwestern at Georgia Tech

Illinois at Wake Forest

Duke at Indiana

Notre Dame at Michigan State

Miami at Minnesota

Penn State at NC State

Boston College at Nebraska

Michigan at North Carolina

Clemson at Ohio State

Louisville at Purdue

Florida State at Rutgers

Maryland at Syracuse

Wisconsin at Virginia

Iowa at Virginia Tech