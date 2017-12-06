Numbers doing some talking for Todd Frazier

Todd Frazier says he’ll tell you like it is.

“I don’t make excuses,’’ the White Sox third baseman said Monday. “When I’m going bad I’ll let you know. When I’m going good, I’m going to let you know, too, as well.’’

Frazier wasn’t really boasting about his recent warm up. He didn’t have to, letting his numbers do the talking. Going into the Sox game against the Orioles which opened a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, Frazier was batting .333 (16-for-48) with five homers and 12 RBI to go with a 1.116 OPS over his last 13 games.

Frazier was standing in the batter’s box during pitchers’ sideline work during the just-completed road trip that saw the Sox stagger through a 2-7 record. It helped him track the ball better, he said, and it worked so well that teammate Matt Davidson picked up on it and started doing the same things.

White Sox's Todd Frazier watches his two-run double off Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Cleveland. Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia scored on the play. (AP)

“I’m going to have over six years in the big leagues this year and you can’t be afraid of change,’’ said Frazier who has his average up to .221 with 10 homers and 31 RBI.

“It’s pretty tough to do and there’s a little cockiness to it as well because you believe in yourself, which is great. But when you look back on film it’s like, ‘What am I doing wrong?’ ’’

Frazier was hitting to a .167/.282/.278 hitting line with two homers and nine RBI to go with a .560 OPS in his previous 21 games.

“You work on all these different things and if you stick to it, mostly all of them, good things are going to happen,’’ Frazier said. “I feel like I’ve adjusted, I’ve made a two-strike approach where I feel like I see every pitch, I’m getting more walks and my confidence is out the roof right now.’’

Because he will become a free agent after the season and because the Sox are rebuilding and because Frazier is being paid $12 million this season, Frazier could very well be traded before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. There are contending teams such as the Red Sox who need an upgrade at the hot corner, and Frazier, whose 152 homers since 2012 are the most by any third baseman in baseball (his 418 RBI are fifth), could be a good fit.

Frazier is aware of rumors but says he doesn’t have much that is solid to go on and he carries on like a good teammate would — as though he will be a Sox for a while.

Before Monday’s game, he talked about the boost the team, which owned the worst record in the American League, should get when James Shields (sooner) and Carlos Rodon (later) return to the starting rotation.

“Shields texts me every couple of days,’’ Frazier said. “He saw the games in Cleveland [where the Sox lost two of three over the weekend], he texted me a couple of things. He’s fired up. He’s ready to go. Rodon, I know is itching to get back in here. Young guy who wants to work and help the team out. Good things are coming. We have a good team, just things just haven’t clicked.’’