Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

Mike Rendak photographed this pair of fawns by the road in “Beautiful Forest Glen!’’ on the Northwest Side. Tempted to call it return of “Buck of the Week: Unplugged,” but will stick with WOTW.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“7640 Jackson Blvd, Forest Park, IL Fireflies Galore. Right off the Blue Line by the Community Center.’’

@bucklaw1 tweet

A: I’ve had dozens of acknowledgments that fireflies seem more numerous this year across the entire Chicago area, though one reader demurred.

BIG NUMBER

1-13 Pounds-ounces of Illinois’ record warmouth, caught May 22, 1971, by Wesley Mills from a Cumberland County farm pond LAST WORD “I noticed more fireflies this year also. But stranger than that, we don’t have any cicada killer wasps this year. Had 50 last year and I saw all their hibernating burrows. Plus, I don’t hear any cicadas either. Maybe it’s too early yet, but I thought the wasps would be out by now.’’ @GreenLawnCare, tweet on fireflies and cicadas WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING Tuesday: Capt. Matt Jones, catfish seminar, Arlington Anglers, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com. SHOWTIME July 28-30: Illinois Deer & Turkey Expo, Peoria Civic Center, deerinfo.com/illinoishome.asp.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Through Friday: Applications, second lottery, free online dove permits, dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/dove/Pages/OnlinePermitApplication.aspx.

Aug. 1: Squirrel hunting opens

HUNTER SAFETY

Aug. 12-13: Essex, (815) 458-3568

WINGSHOOTING CLINIC

Aug. 19-20: Shabbona Lake State Park, (815) 758-2773

DUCKS UNLIMITED

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

PHEASANTS FOREVER

