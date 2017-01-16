THE WHITE HOUSE

January 15, 2017

MONDAY, JANUARY 16, 2017

In the afternoon, the President will welcome the Chicago Cubs to the White House to honor the team and their 2016 World Series victory. This event in the East Room will be open to pre-credentialed media.

Later in the afternoon, the President and the First Lady will participate in a service project for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This event at the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter will be covered by the in-town travel pool.

