January 15, 2017
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
MONDAY, JANUARY 16, 2017
In the afternoon, the President will welcome the Chicago Cubs to the White House to honor the team and their 2016 World Series victory. This event in the East Room will be open to pre-credentialed media.
Later in the afternoon, the President and the First Lady will participate in a service project for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This event at the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter will be covered by the in-town travel pool.
EST
10:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time
1:05PM THE PRESIDENT welcomes the Chicago Cubs to the White House
East Room
Open to Pre-Credentialed Media
2:35PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a service project for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter, Washington, D.C.
Pooled Press
