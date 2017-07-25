Oddsmakers weigh in on Cubs adding Alex Avila, Zach Britton

With less than a week to go until the Baseball trade deadline on July 31, the Cubs have been rumored to remain buyers in the trade market. The Cubs acquired pitcher Jose Quintana in a blockbuster deal with the White Sox on July 13. But reportedly are looking for additional pieces to push them toward a playoff berth.

One name that has surfaced in rumors has been Tigers catcher Alex Avila. He would fill a roster spot as an established backup catcher that Cubs have needed since Miguel Montero was cut in June. The former White Sox, who also has played first base, is hitting .280 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. The oddsmakers at MyTopSportsbooks.com give the Cubs the best shot, 4-to-1 odds, of pulling off the acquisition.

https://twitter.com/jonmorosi/status/889521675967934464

The Cubs also could use another arm to shore up the rotation. One name mentioned has been Orioles right-hander Zach Britton. The Cubs are the odds on second favorite (9-to-1) to land Britton behind the Nationals (8-to-1).

https://twitter.com/Feinsand/status/886999238302937088

Overall, the oddsmakers remain optimistic about the Cubs returning to the World Series. The reigning champions are the third pick (6-to-1) on the board to return to the Fall Classic behind the Dodgers (7-to-4) and the Nationals (7-to-2). The White Sox remain a long shot at 200-to-1.

Here are the odds for which players will be dealt and who will acquire them:

AL HITTERS

Yonder Alonso,1B, Athletics

New York Yankees: 3/1

Los Angeles Angels: 9/1

FIELD: 3/1

Not traded: 3/2

Alex Avila, C/1B, Tigers

Chicago Cubs: 9/2

Colorado Rockies: 6/1

FIELD: 9/11

Not traded: 7/1

Josh Donaldson, 3B, Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals: 24/1

Los Angeles Angels: 33/1

FIELD: 13/1

Not traded: 1/6

Jed Lowrie, 2B, Athletics

Boston Red Sox: 7/3

FIELD: 13/7

Not traded: 13/7

Manny Machado, 3B/SS, Orioles

Boston Red Sox: 40/1

FIELD: 12/1

Not traded: 1/9

AL PITCHERS

Zach Britton, RP, Orioles

Washington Nationals: 8/1

Cubs: 9/1

Los Angeles Dodgers: 12/1

FIELD: 7/2

Not traded: 1/1

Yu Darvish, SP, Rangers

Colorado Rockies: 8/1

New York Yankees: 8/1

Kansas City Royals: 9/1

FIELD: 6/1

Not traded: 7/8

Sonny Gray, SP, Athletics

Houston Astros: 5/1

Milwaukee Brewers: 11/2

Colorado Rockies: 6/1

FIELD: 2/1

Not traded: 4/1

Justin Verlander, SP, Tigers

Colorado Rockies: 7/1

FIELD: 15/4

Not traded: 1/2

Justin Wilson, RP, Tigers

Washington Nationals: 6/1

Colorado Rockies: 7/1

Los Angeles Dodgers: 7/1

FIELD: 24/25

Not traded: 9/1

NL HITTERS



Brandon Belt, 1B, Giants

New York Yankees: 5/1

FIELD: 6/1

Not traded: 3/7

Jay Bruce, OF, Mets

Seattle Mariners: 18/1

Los Angeles Dodgers: 19/1

FIELD: 13/4

Not traded: 1/2

Dee Gordon, 2B, Marlins

Los Angeles Angels: 19/1

Kansas City Royals: 19/1

FIELD: 9/1

Not traded: 1/4

Andrew McCutchen, OF, Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers: 15/1

Seattle Mariners: 19/1

Kansas City Royals: 21/1

FIELD: 10/1

Not traded: 2/7

NL PITCHERS

Trevor Cahill, SP, Padres

Houston Astros: 9/1

Kansas City Royals: 9/1

New York Yankees: 9/1

Atlanta Braves: 10/1

FIELD: 1/1

Not traded: 8/1

Johnny Cueto, SP, Giants

Colorado Rockies: 9/1

New York Yankees: 10/1

FIELD: 15/4

Not traded: 2/3

Brad Hand, RP, Padres

Tampa Bay Rays: 8/1

Los Angeles Dodgers: 9/1

Boston Red Sox: 9/1

Houston Astros: 19/2

Washington Nationals: 12/1

FIELD: 5/4

Not traded: 19/1

Pat Neshek, RP, Phillies

Boston Red Sox: 5/1

Los Angeles Dodgers: 8/1

Tampa Bay Rays: 8/1

Washington Nationals: 8/1

Milwaukee Brewers: 9/1

FIELD: 7/3

Not traded: 9/1

AL PENNANT ODDS

Houston Astros: 5/2

Boston Red Sox: 9/2

Cleveland Indians: 13/2

New York Yankees: 7/1

Kansas City Royals: 19/1

Minnesota Twins: 24/1

Tampa Bay Rays: 24/1

Seattle Mariners: 33/1

Los Angeles Angels: 35/1

Texas Rangers: 40/1

Toronto Blue Jays: 40/1

Baltimore Orioles: 50/1

Detroit Tigers: 66/1

Oakland Athletics: 175/1

Chicago White Sox: 200/1