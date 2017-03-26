OF Charlie Tilson in walking boot another three weeks

Chicago White Sox's Jacob May connects for a triple during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Charlie Tilson’s recovery from a stress reaction in his right foot will be slow, but as of now the outfield prospect is staying clear of the 60-day disabled list.

Tilson, who tore his left hamstring in his Sox debut last season after he was acquired from the Cardinals for lefty Zach Duke at the trade deadline, had his foot re-evaluated and will keep it in a walking boot for another three weeks.

He had the inside track on starting in center field going into camp but barely got on the field this spring.

As of now, with Opening Day a week from Monday, it appears as though Peter Bourjos will start in center, although Jacob May, who has no major league experience, is batting .364 with three triples this spring and has shown enough in with his overall game to force the issue.

The Sox would have to make room on the 40-man roster for Bourjos, 29, but there is wiggle room. Rather than get May’s service time clock running now, they could bring him up later this season. Bourjos could be flipped for a prospect if he performs well for the Sox.

Manager Rick Renteria wasn’t tipping his hand on which way the Sox are leaning.

“We’re still looking at Bourjy and May,’’ he said. “Everybody forgets [infielder] Leury [Garcia] also plays center field. We have three options available to us.’’

Tilson, meanwhile, will rehab the foot in Arizona with hopes of becoming one again. It will be take four-to-six weeks after Tilson is out of the boot before he would be expected to play again.

“It’s a very significant injury,’’ he said.

“You have to collect yourself and do everything you can and move forward It’s what I owe to the fans, the organization, my coaches and everything. That’s what I’m going to do.’’

Rounding out the bullpen

Michael Ynoa, the 6-7 right-hander acquired from the A’s in the Jeff Samardzija trade two winters ago, has a 6.08 spring ERA after finishing the 2016 season with eight scoreless appearances in September to post a 3.00 ERA in 23 games.

Ynoa, 25, still seems to have a place on the Opening Day roster.

“He has had some ups and downs,’’ Renteria said. “We’re not too concerned about it. We hope he continues to do what he’s done as he finished the last season and when the season starts he continues to be more on that path than another.’’

Ynoa and Anthony Swarzak appear to be have the inside tracks on joining David Robertson, Nate Jones, Dan Jennings, Zach Putnam and Jake Petricka in the bullpen to start the season.

Ynoa in 2009 was rated as the A’s No. 3 prospect.

This and that

Carlos Rodon is scheduled to have a second opinion on his upper left biceps Monday, with Los Angeles-based Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Rodon had an MRI Friday, which was clean.

*The Sox have three Cactus League games left and two exhibition games against the Brewers in Milwaukee Friday and Saturday. A workout day Sunday precedes the Opener against the Tigers Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.