Oh brother, really big walleye, Heidecke Lake: Fishes of the Week

Kurt and Cliff Kowalczyk were two of many who caught big walleye from Heidecke Lake in the last week. The brothers caught walleye of 29 1/2 inches (9 pounds) and 25 1/2 inches (5 1/2 pounds) on Sunday. Cliff (Cliff’s Taxidermy in Plainfield) will mount them.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page.

