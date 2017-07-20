There are betting odds on O.J. Simpson parole hearing

Oddsmakers have made O.J. Simpson a heavy favorite to receive his release from a Nevada prison during his parole hearing. (Getty Images)

If memory serves right, O.J. Simpson was 3-1 to get convicted for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman during the Trial of the Century in 1995. We all know how that turned out.

He’s about those same odds today to receive his release during a parole hearing at a Nevada prison after serving almost nine years for armed robbery.

Bovada sports book has Simpson at -300 to be set free and +200 to go back to prison. The odds have moved in Simpson’s favor since Bovada set the initial line at -200.

Oddshark writes: “Since his last fruitful visit with the board where Simpson was granted parole for most of the convictions, the now 70-year-old inmate has been a ‘model prisoner’ and there’s nothing to indicate that he isn’t fully rehabilitated and ready to rejoin civilization.”

Sports Betting Experts has listed odds even more favorable for Simpson getting released. They have the Juice at -450 to be released from prison before Oct. 15.

Sports Betting Experts came up with other props related to Simpson’s possible release.

Will any of O.J.’s children greet him as he leaves prison?

Yes: -150

No: +130

Will O.J. Simpson speak to the media at the time of his release?

Yes: +250

No: -300

Where will O.J. Simpson live after his release from prison?

Florida: -200

California: +300

Nevada: +900

Buffalo, NY: +1500

Other: +350

Will the family of Nicole Brown and/or Ron Goldman release a statement upon O.J. Simpson’s release?

Yes: -250

No: +210

First live TV interview with O.J. Simpson?

Oprah Winfrey: +450

Stephen A. Smith: +550

Charlie Rose: +750

Robin Roberts: +750

Matt Lauer: +750

Adam Schefter: +1250

Jimmy Kimmel: +1250

Al Michaels and/or Cris Collinsworth: +1250

Ellen DeGeneres: +1500

Jimmy Fallon: +2500

Howard Stern: +3500

Bill Maher: +3500

Charles Barkley: +3500

John Oliver: +4500

Jemele Hill: +5000

Jon Stewart: +5000

Mike Francesa: +6000

Bill Simmons: +7500

Martha Stewart: +9000

Nancy Grace: +10000

Don Cherry: +15000

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir: +25000

None of the above: +1500

Will O.J. Simpson go back to prison for another crime before 1/31/18?

Yes: +500

No: -750

Will any of the living members of O.J. Simpson’s legal ‘dream team’ from his murder trial make a statement upon his release? (Alan Dershowitz, Robert Shapiro, Barry Scheck, F. Lee Bailey)

Yes: +450

No: -600

Will any member(s) of the Kardashian family make a statement upon O.J.’s release?

Yes: +600

No: -750

Will “Kato” Kaelin make a statement upon O.J.’s release?

Yes: +300

No: -450