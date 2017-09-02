OLB Pernell McPhee comes off PUP, rejoins the Bears

Pernell McPhee is back.

He passed his physical; how useful he’ll be after recovering from late July arthroscopic knee surgery is a different question. Still, the Bears regained one of their emotional leaders Saturday, activating him from the PUP list and onto their 53-man roster before the league deadline to do so.

The outside linebacker hasn’t practice all training camp — he failed his physical upon reporting and had surgery two days later. But his activation is a sign the Bears expect him to contribute in the first six weeks, something he wouldn’t be able to do if on PUP.

While McPhee stays, veteran outside linebacker Lamarr Houston (knee) was placed on injured reserve. The contract of another vet, Dan Skuta, was terminated.

Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee came off the PUP list Thursday. (Getty Images)