On historic day, Jose Abreu pays tribute to Minoso, Oliva, too

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins great Tony Oliva and White Sox slugger Jose Abreu stood near the batting cage Friday, talking baseball but mostly talking about family and life.

Oliva, an eight-time All-Star who won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 1964 — 50 years before Abreu, his fellow countryman, won it in 2014 — is one of the many Cuban baseball greats Abreu holds in high regard.

“Every time I come to Minnesota I look for him to show my respect to him,” Abreu said Saturday. “He was an outstanding player and I respect him a lot, not only as player but a person. Everyone in Cuba knows about him and respects him.”

On Jackie Robinson Day, when every player in baseball wore Robinson’s retired jersey No. 42 to honor the Brooklyn Dodgers great who broke the color barrier 70 years ago, Abreu was also mindful of White Sox star and fellow Cuban Minnie Minoso, the first black player in franchise history. Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda called Minoso “the Jackie Robinson of Latino players.”

Tony Oliva (left) and fellow Cuban Jose Abreu chat before the White Sox and Twins game Friday. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

“They were the ones who opened the door for us [Cubans],” Abreu said of players such as Minoso, Luis Tiant, Tony Perez and Oliva. “They were the ones who showed us what was possible for us to do here. They showed us if you work hard you can have success. For me, all of that started with Minnie. He was a big influence for us in Cuba. He was a pioneer.”

Quintana shelled early

Sox ace Jose Quintana was routed for five runs on six hits in the first inning Saturday, halting a strong run of pitching by Sox hurlers in their first nine games.

The first four Twins and six of the seven hit safely, including doubles by leadoff man Robbie Grossman and Miguel Sano and two-run triple by Max Kepler. It wasn’t over until Quintana faced 11 batters. He walked two.

The Sox led the AL with a 2.53 ERA before the game but Quintana entered with a 6.17 ERA. That ballooned to 9.24 after the first.

May returns to lineup

Jacob May returned to the lineup after getting three days off. After winning the job as the Opening Day center fielder, May went 0-for-14 with six strikeouts to open the season. The Sox coaching staff saw him pressing somewhat, and Renteria decided to let him catch his breath.

“Like all these guys they want to come up and perform,’’ Renteria said. “He had a very nice spring. Putting the cart before the horse a little bit… You want the results and you go away from the process.

“Not everybody is going to get a hit every time up. Just go through the process and give yourself a chance.’’

Use them all

Renteria wants to use all of his roster, and to that end Tyler Saladino sat out with switch-hitter Yolmer Sanchez starting against right-hander Ervin Santana. Cody Asche played first base with Jose Abreu at designated hitter and Matt Davidson – who hit a tiebreaking homer Friday, his second long ball in as many games – sitting out.

Davidson will likely start against left-hander Hector Santiago in the series finale Sunday and against Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery on Monday. Asche, who is 2-for-20 with eight strikeouts, is 5-for-15 lifetime against Santana.

“I didn’t like my at-bats early in my first two or three starts,’’ said Asche, who struck out five times over his first two games, “but I got back to just focusing on quality at-bats. Some at-bats have been better than others. It’s trending the right way.

“Just keep focusing on a quality at-bat, either going deep in the count, hitting the ball hard, moving the runner. Doing the in-game stuff that needs to happen for runs to be scored.’’

Avisail Garcia in the 2-hole

The historic all-Garcia outfield that happened Friday didn’t Saturday with May back in there. Leury Garcia was in left field with Willy Garcia out.

Avisail Garcia, who went into the game with an American League best .457 average, batted second for only the fifth time in his career. Garcia’s 16 hits are the most by a Sox through the first nine games of a season since Frank Thomas had 18 in 2000.

“For me, Avi hits the ball middle and the other way right now,’’ Renteria said. “He’s swinging the bat well and having good approaches. He slotted in there for me pretty well.’’