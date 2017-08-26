On son day, Miguel Gonzalez strikes out nine Tigers in Sox’ victory

Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez would’ve remembered this game regardless of the outcome.

It was the first time he pitched in front of his son, Mateo, who was born only 14 days earlier.

“After I finished pitching, that’s when I tried to look for my family,” Gonzalez said Friday with a smile. “We’re blessed to have that suite as a starting pitcher every fifth day, so they were able to stay up there.”

Gonzalez had a season-high nine strikeouts, and Yolmer Sanchez delivered a walk-off single to lift the White Sox to a 3-2 victory against the Tigers. The Sox (51-76) won for the sixth time in nine games.

Teammates mobbed Sanchez and ripped off his jersey during the postgame celebration. But it was Gonzalez’s performance that earned the strongest praise from manager Rick Renteria.

“He’s healthy,” Renteria said. “Everybody knows that he was trying to pitch with that clavicle soreness because he didn’t want to say anything. Once he got to taking care of that, it seems like from that point on, he’s been nails.”

The Sox played without hot-hitting rookie outfielder Nicky Delmonico, who was a late scratch because of a sprained right wrist. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam to determine the extent of the injury, and Renteria said the team should know more Saturday.

Name game

Sox players wore mismatched socks, black uniforms with red sleeves and nicknames on their backs as part of “Players Weekend,” which continues through Sunday.

The nicknames ranged from goofy wordplays to serious tributes. Catcher Kevan Smith could not afford to buy a vowel as he chose “Szmydth.”

Meanwhile, shortstop Tim Anderson wore “B. Moss” on his back in remembrance of Branden Moss, his close friend who was shot to death in May.

Anderson doubled to lead off the ninth inning and scored the winning run on Sanchez’s single.

“My drive to the ballpark today was kind of emotional because I was able to wear his name on the back,” Anderson said. “It’s a very special moment.”

This and that

Matt Davidson was activated from the 10-day disabled list before the game but did not play. Renteria said Davidson most likely would serve as the designated hitter Saturday.

◆ Avisail Garcia returned to the lineup one day after the birth of his son, Avi.

◆ Leury Garcia did not play because of back stiffness.

◆ The team announced that this winter’s SoxFest will take place Jan. 26-28 at the Hilton Chicago. For information, visit whitesox.com/SoxFest.

