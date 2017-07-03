‘One day at a time?’ Days may be all Groce has left at Illinois

Like most coaches, Illinois’ John Groce is a big believer in the concept of taking it one day at a time.

I’m not altogether sure what “it” is, or if there’s a certain subset of society that somehow lurches ahead multiple days, or even weeks, at a time. Regardless, listen to Groce talk awhile and you’re sure to hear him mention the whole one-day-at-a-time thing often enough that you might want to heave yourself off the nearest bridge, or at least plug your ears.

Truth is, Groce is wise to take the tortoise’s approach to the rest of his fifth season leading the Illini, because there’s a decent chance he has only a handful of days left before he’ll be fired. Five seasons. In all likelihood, only one forgettable NCAA Tournament appearance to show for it — and that was with the team he inherited from predecessor Bruce Weber.

Even if his team does enough damage in the Big Ten tournament to sneak in through the back door of next week’s Big Dance, Groce still won’t have a body of work at Illinois to brag about. Right now, though, that’s the best Groce, the Illini and frustrated fans of the program can hope for.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman soon will decide on basketball coach John Groce's future. (Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette via AP)

Beat Michigan on Thursday. Brace for regular-season champ Purdue on Friday. Win again and, hey, anything can happen from there. But don’t forget to take it one day …

Well, you know.

Groce has tried to shield his players from outside “noise” about the program, as if that’s possible in this age of Twitter attacks, not all of which are waged by the President of the United States. Suffice it to say, there has been endless speculation about Groce’s job and much criticism of his seemingly underachieving team.

“I tell them always, ‘Never get too high, never get too low — it’s usually somewhere in the middle,” the coach said at a Tuesday press conference.

It’s sort of a confusing take given Groce’s motto for his team has been “Climb the ladder” — which is to say, take it one rung at a time. For the love of Pete, now we’re back on that concept.

Anyway, the very problem with the Illini on Groce’s watch is that they’ve typically been stuck right there in the middle, where programs kind of get lost in time. If the Illini were higher up the Big Ten ladder, there wouldn’t be any of this consternation at all. If they were any lower, Groce would be a goner for sure and at least we could all move on with our lives.

First-year athletic director Josh Whitman, the man who hired Lovie Smith, has some deep thinking to do. That is, if he hasn’t already done it.

“He’s been fantastic,” Groce said. “I couldn’t ask for more support. He’s been great. We talk a lot, talk about our team, talk about recruiting, whatever it might be. But my focus is one day at a time.”

Let’s just leave it right there, shall we?

B1G tourney talk

If a totally underwhelming conference falls in the forest, does it make a sound? Five other questions about the event in Washington D.C., which begins Wednesday with Penn State-Nebraska and Rutgers-Ohio State matchups:

1. Does one of those Wednesday teams have a shot to go on a surprising run? Of course. It’s the Big Ten. The league stinks this season. Take Ohio State (please). The 11th-seeded Buckeyes could win the whole thing.

2. What about Northwestern? If the Wildcats get past the Rutgers-Ohio State winner, they’ll have a difficult time with Maryland in the next round. The Terps will have a huge crowd advantage. Tough road duty, for sure.

3. Does that mean Maryland is the sleeper pick to win the tournament? No. Michigan State is. It’s March, if you haven’t heard.

4. How will Illinois do, anyway? I’ve got Michigan winning, simply because they’re the better team. Good luck in the NIT, Illini.

5. And the winner is? Purdue. Unless it’s Wisconsin with all those seniors. Or Michigan State. Or Maryland. Look, what do I know? I’m the guy who wrote a week ago that Illinois was going to make the Big Dance.

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com