‘One of the best’: Jimmy Butler reaches new level on NBA stage

NEW ORLEANS — Jimmy Butler wouldn’t take the compliment.

“I don’t get superstar calls,” the Bulls’ three-time All-Star swingman insisted. “I’m pretty sure when I get fouled, I get fouled.”

Instead of defiant, Butler should be happy he’s getting the benefit of the doubt from NBA officials. After a starting berth in this weekend’s All-Star Game, the respect he’s gotten from league officials might be the most significant acknowledgement of his status as not just an All-Star, but one of the best — top-12 sounds right — players in the league. Derrick Rose didn’t get that kind of respect from referees after winning a league MVP award.

“Jimmy’s a great player,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who will coach the West team on Sunday. “He’s an all-star. but I think he’s one of the best of the 24 that are here. His ability late in games to create shots; he’s so big and strong he creates contact. Guys like that are going to get more calls than other guys because of the contact and the strength and the force with which they play.”

Celtics guard Marcus Smart fouls Bulls Jimmy Butler on this shot at the buzzer Thursday night. Butler hit two free throws to give the Bulls a 104-103 victory. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

That’s probably the case more often than not — but a tough argument the day after officials sent Butler to the All-Star Game with a classic superstar call — a late whistle off bare-minimum contact by Marcus Smart at the buzzer. Butler’s two free throws won the game, 104-103.

Poor Jimmy couldn’t escape the controversial call. When he sat down at his interview table at media day at the Ritz-Carlton on Friday, the first question was a good-natured shot at his good fortune: “Did you ice your elbow last night?” And Butler rolled his eyes at the mention of the foul moments later.

“A foul’s a foul,” said Butler, who is fourth in the NBA in free throw attempts per game (9.6), up from eighth last season (7.1). “Everybody keeps asking me if he fouled me or not. If I hit you on your elbow whenever you shoot a jump shot and you miss, it’s a foul. You can’t say it was’t a foul. Was it a ticky-tack foul? Yes. But I would have made [the shot] if he didn’t hit my elbow — I believe it at least.”

For the record, the NBA ruled in its two-minute report that the foul call was correct, acknowledging that Smart did touch Butler on his shot attempt. Regardless, the episode is so typical of Butler’s long journey from eight-minutes-a-game player as a rookie in 2011-12 to elite status as one of the best players in the NBA in his sixth season — nothing comes easily. His steady rise individually has coincided with the downfall of the once-promising Tom Thibodeau era. His attempts at assuming a leadership role under Fred Hoiberg have had its awkward moments, and have been short-circuited a bit by the addition of Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo. It should be “Jimmy’s team” by now but for many reasons it is not.

“Everything he does is earned,” Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said. “Free throws, shots — everything he does is earned and he’s working hard for it. And he plays defense. Jimmy goes out there, he’ll float for a couple of minutes. But when the game is on the line he’s going to guard the best player.”

Butler deserves a better fate than to be mired in the current predicament. He’s a defensive-minded player who has emerged as one of the best offensive players in the league. And even more significant: He signed a monster contract (five years, $95 million prior to the 2015-16 season) and got better. And then took another step this season.

As he stepped onto the NBA’s biggest stage on the same level as the league’s best, it seemed like Jimmy Butler was more than just that kid from Tomball, Texas. But he wasn’t having any of that, either.

“Nope,” he said emphatically. “Still that kid from Tomball, Texas. I’m probably a little better at basketball now than I was then. Probably a lot better, actually. I live in a bigger house. I drive a different car. Wear shirts from Stella McCartney. But I’m still me. Some people don’t like it. Some people don’t think so. Oh, well.”

At 27, Butler is still growing into his role as the Bulls’ best player. “Every time I open my mouth and say something it can easily be blown out of proportion,” he said. “I guess that’s what you ask for. I don’t think about it.”

Maybe at some point he should think about it, but for now Butler is focused on living in the moment more than stepping back to see where this train is headed.

“I never thought this was in the cards for me,” he said. “But I’m here now to make the most of it. And it’s fun. It is a dream come true. But now that I’m here, I’m going to keep living the dream.”