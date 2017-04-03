One QB signed: Bears re-up Connor Shaw

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bears now have two quarterbacks under contract.

Connor Shaw, the quarterback who impressed in camp last year before breaking his leg, re-signed with the team. The move had long been expected; Shaw was an exclusive rights free agent and the Bears were effusive in their praise for him.

It seems unlikely Shaw — who Tweeted a photo of him signing the deal Saturday — is penciled in above the No. 3 spot, at least until he proves to the team he’s healthy.

Grateful to get back in a Bears uniform. Colossians 3:17 pic.twitter.com/maymAdaCnA Bears quarterback Connor Shaw re-signed Saturday. (AP) — Connor Shaw (@cmshaw8) March 4, 2017

Claimed off waivers July 1, Shaw might have been the Bears’ most efficient preseason quarterback until he suffered a grisly broken left leg in the third preseason game against the Chiefs. After surgery, he spent the season rehabbing at Halas Hall.

Shaw joins Jay Cutler as the only Bears quarterbacks under contract — at least for now.