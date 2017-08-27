One week after two sacks, Bears’ Roy Robertson-Harris blocks punt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roy Robertson-Harris might have found a new way to make the team.

One week after the second-year defensive lineman posted two sacks, he blocked a punt Sunday against the Titans. He bull-rushed his blocker into the backfield, leaped forward, reached out his right hand and blocked Brett Kern’s kick in the second quarter. The ball went through the back of the end zone, and the Bears were awarded a safety.

“We were hoping for a touchdown,” Robertson-Harris said, “but we at least got points on the board.”

The special teams success — the Bears didn’t have a special block play on, so it was brute strength — should help Robertson-Harris’ ever-improving odds to make the team.

“I’m just trying to get in wherever I can fit in, man,” he said. “I’m just trying to find a role and make this team this year, wherever it’s at.”

Sowell steps in

Tackle Bradley Sowell was the emergency long snapper for the Cardinals and Seahawks. That prompted the Bears to declare him theirs, too, even if he never snapped in practice.

He was forced into action Sunday when Patrick Scales left with a knee injury two minutes into the second quarter. He snapped the rest of the game without incident.

“I think I’m decent enough to know I can get a catchable ball out there,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to snap it hard, but I was just trying to get it to (punter) Pat O’Donnell and the holder on field goal.”

Putting those snaps on film can only help his value, he said, to show that “if something were to happen, I can get us through a game.”

Howard tossed

About four minutes into the second quarter, Bears defensive end Jaye Howard and Titans left guard Quinton Spain were ejected for throwing punches at each other.

Howard is trying to prove to the Bears he’s healthy after having hip surgery in the offseason.

“He’s continued to improve, coming off an injury from a year ago,” coach John Fox said. “And I think he’s made good progress.”

