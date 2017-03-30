Opening day, Chicago fishing: Reg tweaks, smelt, trout, Heidecke

As a year where April 1 falls on Saturday, it’s a packed opening day for Illinois fishing.

Smelt netting begins in the evening on the Chicago lakefront. Heidecke Lake opens in the morning, as does Illinois’ spring trout season. Weekend weather looks typical (40s and 50s).

Remember, new licenses are required around the Lake Michigan states on Saturday, April 1. With the new season, Illinois fisheries chief Dan Stephenson sent a list of changes. (I put his complete list of notes on regulation tweaks and notes at the bottom.)

Most interesting is at Lake McMaster in Snakeden Hollow State Fish and Wildlife Area. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is trying a muskie slot limit–one muskie per day, either 36-42 inches in length or longer than 48.

As for the slot, Stephenson emailed, “At that size it is likely one of the very slow growing males. That is a big fish for most and considered a trophy by some. Removing a few of those older males won’t impact the fishery at all. They were never going to get any larger.”

Muskie fishermen release nearly all muskies and advocate with an evangelic fervor. There will be blow-back. But I’m glad the IDNR is experimenting. Not all fishermen are muskie zealots; for some, a 36-inch muskie is their fish of a lifetime.

Other notable changes include on the boundary waters of the Mississippi, Ohio and Wabash rivers, where regulations will mirror the respective neighboring state.

There’s a tricky one. Statewide limits no longer apply to “wholly owned individual private ponds.” Stevenson noted. “This is NOT true for association, club or organizational lakes. The six-bass of any species still holds on those lakes.”

Similarly, on licensing, Stevenson noted, “The regulation states that if you live in a home on land contiguous with the pond and you or your family are the sole owner of the pond or lake you do not need a fishing license. Persons living on an association lake or fishing a club or organizational water are not the sole owners. A fishing license is required. I get this question a lot.”

SMELT? Lake Michigan program manager Vic Santucci emailed, “There was an increase in smelt abundance reported in USGS prey fish surveys in 2016 compared to 2015, but the increase occurred only in northern Lake Michigan. Overall, still low lakewide abundance. We caught only two smelt in our 2016 spring assessment surveys. All in all it doesn’t look good for smelt fishing in Illinois again this spring.”

Bob Long, “The Fishin’ Guy” for the Chicago Park District, may have one tweak to sites. If so, I will post.

INLAND TROUT: One change is Horsetail Lake is now a spring trout site.

HEIDECKE: Fisheries biologist Rob Miller said for walleye in the bi-annual survey last fall “collections were not as good as they have been, but still pretty damm stout, right at the 10-year-old average.” Metrics for 16- and 22-inch walleye were increasing.

They found lots of hybrids, white bass and yellow bass. He noted there is no limit yellows and they found a “good percentage of 9-inch-plus fish.”

The maximum size on muskies is increasing, though Miller is still looking for the first 50-incher; muskie stockings are now once every three years.

Largemouth bass are still struggling, but “the compass is pointing up” for smallmouth bass. Channel catfish have not had much natural recruitment recently.

INDIANA LAKERS: The limit on lake trout in Indiana waters of Lake Michigan go to three on Saturday, April 1, to sync with Michigan’s limit. Illinois’ remains at two.

WILD THINGS: Saw my first nesting Canada goose on Saturday, a bit ahead of the last two years. . . . Blanked Monday evening with our youngest son trying to see woodcocks do their courtship dance. Will try again, the time is right.

STRAY CAST: Like most humans, duck hunters, conservationists and lake managers know the value of sanctuary.

Here is the complete list of tweaks, notes and comments Stephenson sent for the upcoming season.