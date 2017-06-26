Orchid, blocked carp study, albino catfish: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES



WILD OF THE WEEK

John Kudia found this dwarf swamp orchid last month within 15 minutes of Orland Park.

Wild of the Week, a celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: My [daughter Brooke Cipriani] caught this catfish [in a pond near Hickory Hills]. I’ve never seen a white catfish before [photo at the top]. — Craig Cipriani, Oak Lawn

A: Illinois fisheries chief Dan Stephenson emailed: ‘‘In the wild, they are rare. When small, that bright white color is a neon sign to a predator. If, on the other hand, they are raised to 8 to 10 inches or larger in a hatchery, then stocked, it is pretty common. . . . Many private hatcheries raise them and sell them at a premium price.’’

BIG NUMBER

31/7 Representatives/senators co-sponsoring (so far) the bipartisan ‘‘Stop Asian Carp Now’’ bill, which would push the Trump administration to stop delaying the release of a study on additional protection measures at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet. LAST WORD

‘‘Chris Oliver has some monumental tasks ahead of him, including continuing to work with angling, advocacy and conservation organizations to develop management approaches that emphasize conservation, while recognizing the explicit, fundamental differences between commercial and recreational fishing.’’ — Whit Fosburgh, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership president, on the newly appointed head of the National Marine Fisheries Service WILD TIMES FISH GATHERING Wednesday: Scott Goldapske, ‘‘Jig Fishing and Summer River Patterns for Walleyes on Winnebago,’’ Walleyes Unlimited, 7 p.m., Gurnee American Legion, walleyesunlimitedusa.org.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Through June 30: Applications may be made for second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader-only deer permits. Click here for details

June 30: Deadline, online applications, resident hunters, first lottery, Illinois free dove-hunting permits at select sites, www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/dove/Pages/OnlinePermitApplication.aspx.

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

July 11, 13, 18, 20: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300 class 171009-01

July 13-15: Newark, (815) 210-4995

July 15-16: Bolingbrook, willcohunt@aol.com.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

(Click here for general list of banquets and events)

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)