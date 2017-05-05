Orioles survive 12-hit barrage, defeat White Sox 4-2

BALTIMORE — The White Sox KO’d starter Wade Miley with two solid hits in the first inning but they couldn’t touch emergency reliever Gabriel Ynoa in a 4-2 loss to the Orioles Friday at Camden Yards.

Ynoa, called up from AAA Norfolk the day before, pitched six scoreless innings after Miley was hit on the left wrist by a Jose Abreu liner and on the rump by an Avisail Garcia comebacker in the first. Tim Anderson also singled leading off the game but was forced out on Melky Cabrera’s 5-4-3 double play.

Ynoa had pitched to a 6.65 ERA in AAA, an ERA bludgeoned by none other than the Sox’ AAA Charlotte Knights, who had riddled him for seven runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings on April 7.

Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez pitched 6 2/3 innings against his former team, allowing two runs on six hits — including Chris Davis’ solo homer in the third — while striking out five and walking none.

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 05: Miguel Gonzalez #58 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the first inning during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 5, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Anthony Swarzak recorded two outs, retiring the 15th consecutive hitter he has faced and 33rd of 34. Swarzak has not allowed a run this season.

The Sox scored on Avisail Garcia’s infield grounder scoring Cabrera from third in the eighth inning, cut the Orioles lead to 2-1. The Orioles added two runs in the eighth, one earned because of Anderson’s seventh error of the season at shortstop, against Dan Jennings and Michael Ynoa.

The Sox scored in the ninth on a Cabrera fielder’s choice infield grounder, bringing Abreu to the plate against closer Brad Brach as the tying run, but the Sox first baseman flied to center to end the game.

The Sox had 12 hits and left 10 runners on base.

The Sox are 15-13. The Orioles improved to 18-10.