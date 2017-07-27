Orr coach Lou Adams profiled on NBC’s ‘Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly’

Coach Lou Adams talks to his players during a timeout against Westinghouse College Prep at Orr Academy High School, Jan. 11, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

NBC News correspondent Craig Melvin will profile Orr basketball coach Lou Adams this week on “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.”

Sun-Times columnist Rick Telander wrote about the Orr basketball program in “A Season Under the Gun,” which followed the team throughout the season and culminated in a five-part series in February. The school, which won the Class 2A basketball championship in March, is located on the West Side in what Telander described as “Ground Zero in Chicago’s world of violence.” As coach and assistant dean of students Adams has been a mentor to the players on the team, helping them get into college and stay away from the violence that surrounds them.

‘‘I can’t really tell you how it is for these kids,” Adams told Telander in February. “I talk to them all the time about the dangers of the city. Every day. It’s not about basketball — I’m in a whole different world.”

In June, Orr Academy played a charity game against Lake Forest, with all proceeds going towards the Orr basketball program.

The episode airs at 6 p.m Sunday on Ch. 5.