Orr HS holds rally to celebrate basketball team’s state title

Raekwon Drake enters an assembly held Friday to celebrate the Orr Academy High School Spartans basketball team winning the State of Illinois 2017 Class 2A Basketball Championship. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Last weekend, Orr High School’s boys basketball team won the Class 2A state championship down in Peoria.

Friday, it was time to celebrate the schools first-ever state basketball championship. The improbable title run, and the struggles the players faced in a violence-ridden neighborhood, had been chronicled in detail by the Sun-Times’ Rick Telander.

Students, teachers, staff and other special guests gathered Friday afternoon in the auditorium of the Humboldt Park school to honor the team. The rally included the presentation of a check to the school for $10,000 from Chance the Rapper’s SocialWorks foundation.