Last weekend, Orr High School’s boys basketball team won the Class 2A state championship down in Peoria.

Friday, it was time to celebrate the schools first-ever state basketball championship. The improbable title run, and the struggles the players faced in a violence-ridden neighborhood, had been chronicled in detail by the Sun-Times’ Rick Telander.

Students, teachers, staff and other special guests gathered Friday afternoon in the auditorium of the Humboldt Park school to honor the team. The rally included the presentation of a check to the school for $10,000 from Chance the Rapper’s SocialWorks foundation.

