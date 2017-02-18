Orthotics ‘threw me through a loop,’ White Sox’ Lawrie says

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Brett Lawrie’s last game last season was July 21. The culprit? Orthotics.

“I was put into orthotics for the first time in 26 years, and it definitely threw me through a loop,” Lawrie said Saturday. “It was the worst time of my life.’’

The Sox first announced Lawrie was out with a hamstring issue. Then a knee.

He tried inserts in his shoes last offseason because of back instability, and that started a chain reaction of problems throughout his body, he said.

Brett Lawrie looks on during the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“They took me from my flat feet and pushed me to everything lateral, and that’s not how I move,” Lawrie said. “I’m supposed to use my calves and legs, and if it puts me on the outside it stretches the Achilles, all the way up the chain so things aren’t working how they are supposed to.

“Sitting on the floor, and I get up off the floor and next thing I know my whole life flipped upside down.”

Lawrie figured out the cause of his problems in October. Acupuncture and deep tissue treatments have since helped and he says he’s good to go this spring after signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal during the offseason.

Lawrie hit .248 with 12 home runs and 22 doubles in 94 games in 2016.

Known for his high energy on and off the field, Lawrie said to expect the same this season.

“Of course, man. No doubt,’’ he said. “Why would it be anything but that? That’s me.”

Lawrie’s first day on the field — the Sox’ first full squad workout of spring training is Saturday — was threatened by rain but the team was able to get outside for drills.