Out on a limb: How Schwarber might handle catching after injury

MESA, Ariz. – If the Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber has any real future as a catcher, Thursday’s brief bullpen session with John Lackey might have offered a glimpse into what it will look like.

Think Tony Pena or Manny Sanguillen. But thicker.

Schwarber. who was medically cleared to catch this week for the first time since last April’s knee injury, caught Thursday’s session with his left leg extended in a near sitting position – keeping pressure off his surgically repaired knee.

The Cubs aren’t counting on him for any significant catching this season. And team officials probably would breathe easier if their prized young slugger gave up the position altogether.

Kyle Schwarber in his first catching drill of the spring Thursday. (Photo: John Antonoff for the Sun-Times)

But if he insists on continuing to catch, this might be how he keeps his knees intact doing it.

“Tony Pena was really good at that,” manager Joe Maddon said of the former All-Star catcher from the 1980s and ‘90s. “It’s a position you could take with less than two strikes and nobody on base.

“It’s something that a catcher can do to take some issue off of his legs or just present a lower target for the pitcher.”

Maddon, who had heavy-built catcher Jose Molina use the stance in Tampa Bay, said he expects Schwarber to continue with the method into the season and beyond, when the count or situation doesn’t demand being positioned to block or throw.

“There’s no reason not to,” said Maddon, a former minor-league catcher and catching instructor. “Actually, if you set up like that it’s somewhat easier to hold a lower strike; it’s somewhat easier to hold an edge, being that you’re preset in that way.”

Whether Schwarber is allowed to even do much catching during the regular season is doubtful. Even this spring, the team said the plan calls for him catch – in practice or games – no more than once or twice a week.

On Thursday he only caught Lackey’s session.

“And of course he wanted to do more, and we said no,” said Maddon, who added Schwarber only did that much after meeting again with the medical staff in the morning.

The Cubs are counting on so much from Schwarber as a key part of their lineup this year – including being a significant part of how they replace Dexter Fowler in the leadoff spot – that they don’t plan to take any unnecessary chances on losing him to injury again.

He was hurt in his second game of last season, colliding in the outfield with Fowler, and didn’t play again until a surprisingly early return as the Cubs’ designated hitter in the World Series.

Schwarber, already a two-time postseason hitting hero before he’s played a full big-league season, appears to be back to full strength and ready for the bulk of playing time in left field.

And definitely ready to tackle Maddon’s leadoff spot this year.

“Absolutely, yeah,” Maddon said. “He feels great. Obviously, he always feels like he’s being held back a bit, and that’s good. But talking to him specifically and talking to the medical types, he’s good. He’s good to go.”

How much of that involves going behind the plate in games this year – or beyond – is questionable. And might even involve where he puts that left leg when he does.

On Thursday, Maddon was asked by an Arizona writer whether he could imagine Schwarber being able to catch as many as 40 games this year.

Maddon suggested 20 could be possible – “I mean, if everything breaks well for him properly and there’s a need” – but was quick to emphasize caution.

“The main thing is to have him in the lineup. The main thing is to keep him healthy,” Maddon said. “He’s a young man. There’s many more years to come. So you don’t want to jeopardize the potential to catch him in the future either. All that stuff has to be weighed in making that decision.”