Ozzie Guillen, Carlos Zambrano to broadcast Sox, Cubs game in Spanish

Two Chicago baseball icons will take their turns in the broadcast booth.

For the first time, Comcast SportsNet Chicago will provide a Spanish-language telecast that will air exclusively on CSN+. The outspoken former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen and former three-time All-Star Cubs pitcher Carlos Zambrano will broadcast upcoming games in Spanish for CSN.

On July 31, Guillen will join veteran play-by-play announcer Rodrigo Arana when the Sox play the Blue Jays. The next day on August 1, Zambrano will have his turn behind the mic when the Cubs play the Diamondbacks.

The English-language broadcast, with the usual Cubs and Sox announcers, will air on CSN.

“With a diverse and dedicated Chicago baseball fan base throughout the entire Chicago market, we are excited to provide these Spanish-language White Sox and Cubs telecasts, showcasing the standout play-by-play call from Rodrigo, along with in-depth and entertaining analysis from both Ozzie and Carlos,” said Greg Bowman, vice president of programming for CSN Chicago.