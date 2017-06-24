Ozzie Guillen says Mark Buehrle was best player he managed

Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen said Saturday that left-hander Mark Buehrle was the best player he managed. And for a manager known to speak his mind, one can be sure he meant it.

Guillen bragged about Buehrle before a ceremony to retire Buehrle’s No. 56 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

‘‘In my career, he’s No. 1 because he pitched for me my first year and he pitched for me the last day of my career,’’ Guillen said.

‘‘I never saw him upset. I never saw him overreact. Day in and day out, he was the same guy. That’s what makes him so special. That’s why teammates loved him.’’

Asked what his favorite Buehrle memory was, Guillen pointed to the perfect game he threw against the Rays in 2009.

‘‘Buehrle was a contact pitcher,’’ Guillen said. ‘‘When you throw a perfect game with the stuff he had — I can’t believe Tampa Bay was that bad. Wow. He was throwing popcorn boxes out there, and he got out of it. Who would have thought Buehrle, with that stuff, was going to be perfect?’’

Shields struggles

Right-hander James Shields gave up home runs to Matt Olson, Franklin Barreto and Jaycob Brugman in the Sox’ 10-2 loss to the Athletics.

That ordinarily wouldn’t be news, but it marked the first time since 1914 that three players hit their first career homers in the same game. Shields became the first big-league pitcher to allow the first homers of three players in the same game.

Renteria ejected again

Manager Rick Renteria was ejected with one out in the seventh inning after arguing a call that A’s runner Adam Rosales was safe at first base. Renteria’s objection came after the play had been reviewed and the call upheld.

Renteria has been ejected in back-to-back games and in three consecutive home games.

Rodon return imminent

Renteria said left-hander Carlos Rodon’s next start might be in the majors.

Rodon, who has been on the disabled list all season with bursitis in his left biceps, threw 4 1/3 innings during a rehab start Friday at Class AAA Charlotte.

Renteria said he doesn’t think Rodon needs another rehab start.

‘‘I don’t,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘I think our plans are probably to get him back with us.’’

