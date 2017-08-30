P1 AquaX event returning to Chicago

The organizers of the P1 AquaX personal watercraft event coming to Chicago from Sept. 9-10 have a few goals for the weekend as the competition returns to the city for a second year.

“We’re hoping for increased participation, not only from our international riders and riders that are coming from around the U.S. but also locally in Chicago,” P1 AquaX managing director Azam Rangoonwala said. “The whole point of P1 AquaX is really that it’s to get new people into the sport as well as to continue growing our pro circuit.”

The event, which is free for spectators, will be held at the 31st Street Harbor after being staged at Montrose Harbor and Foster Beach last year. The professional riders will reach speeds of up to 80 mph in races that last around 30 minutes and 17-20 laps as they compete for points ahead of the AquaX World Championships in December. There will also be three amateur races over the weekend, and multiple 15-minute stand-up races on both days.

“We want to create a platform where locals from Chicago who have personal watercrafts… can see that ‘Hey, you know what, I can actually enter this race with my watercraft, or I can go and buy a watercraft and enter into it,’” Rangoonwala said. “We’ve been telling people that you can get involved, you yourself can race in our amateur circuit which we plan to grow within the region.”

The course itself will be around 1.6 miles long and include left and right turns. Live commentary will be played for the spectators to explain what’s happening during the races. The races begin with rolling starts, and the first three laps usually include a lot of jostling for position.

“As the race goes on, what’s great to see is the style of the riding, and you’ll see where the endurance comes in as some of the riders start lapping,” Rangoonwala said. “This whole 30 minutes is fun to watch in each race.”

The competition is scheduled to run from 11 am-3 pm each day, and Rangoonwala recommended spectators to arrive around 10 am. For information on event registration, rules, viewing options, parking details and more, visit http://www.P1Chicago.com.

In brief

The Chicago Red Stars acquired midfielder Morgan Brian and conditional future considerations from the Houston Dash for Kristie Mewis and conditional future considerations. Brian, 24, was a member of the United States’ World Cup champion in 2015 and played in every game of the tournament. She has made 67 appearances for the national team, including the 2016 Olympics.

Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow