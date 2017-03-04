Bears 04/03/2017, 05:08pm

Packers claim former second-rounder Ego Ferguson from Bears

Ego Ferguson won’t be going far. On Monday, the rival Packers claimed the former second-round pick, who the Bears waived on Friday.

The defensive lineman wasn’t seen as a fit in the Bears’ 3-4 scheme, and didn’t ingratiate himself with a four-game suspension in 2015 for using a performance-enhancing drug.

He was first waived with  an injury designation at the end of training camp last year because of a shoulder problem. He cleared waivers, was put on injured reserve and stayed with the Bears.

Also Monday, the Titans signed former Bears defensive back Demontre Hurst, who appeared in 32 games over three years.

