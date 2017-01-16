Six takeaways from thrilling Packers-Cowboys playoff game

The Packers outlasted the Cowboys in a playoff classic Sunday. Though Aaron Rodgers’ ongoing heroics will likely garner most of the headlines, there are some other important takeaways from the game which are likely to be overshadowed:

1. Jordy effect? Though many wondered if the Packers could overcome the top-seeded Cowboys without injured WR Jordy Nelson, it’s worth noting that Rodgers has actually hit his playoff stride without his favorite receiver. Rodgers completed four of 10 passes for 32 yards and didn’t generate any points on the first four drives before Nelson suffered injured ribs in the wild-card round. But since Nelson went down, Rodgers has completed 49 of 73 throws (67.1 percent) for 686 yards, six TDs and one INT for a passer rating of 118.9. In six-plus quarters sans Nelson, Green Bay has produced 72 points. Bottom line? Even if Nelson can’t suit up for the NFC title game, Rodgers and Co. are perfectly capable of incinerating the Falcons’ 28th-ranked pass defense.

2. Dak attack: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s stellar postseason debut will probably be relegated to a historical footnote because of Rodgers’ exploits. Nevertheless, Prescott became the first rookie of the Super Bowl era to throw three TD passes in a playoff game. Veteran Tony Romo never had three TD strikes in a postseason game, nor has he matched Prescott’s 302 passing yards in six career playoff starts. Prescott’s backfield cohort, RB Ezekiel Elliott had a great showing himself with 125 rushing yards. Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith only surpassed that figure twice in 17 playoff appearances. Bottom line, the future looks bright for America’s Team even if Sunday ultimately proved a disappointing end to an encouraging campaign.

3. Secondary concerns: The Packers began Sunday with defensive back issues as CB Quinten Rollins remained sidelined with a concussion while fellow starter Damarious Randall labored with a foot injury. Then starting strong safety Morgan Burnett was knocked from the lineup early with a thigh injury. Prescott took advantage with a clutch second half, making several big throws while digging Dallas out of a 15-point hole. Green Bay hung on, but can the Packers hope to hang with MVP front-runner Matt Ryan, the league’s most efficient passer, and Atlanta’s No. 1 scoring defense if they’re forced to resort to backups on the back end?

4. Flag day: Killer penalties undermined the Cowboys. Rodgers capitalized on one of his favorite tricks, calling for the snap while trapping 12 Dallas players on the field to salvage a failed third down on Green Bay’s first drive. Three plays later, he threw a 34-yard TD pass — on a free play after drawing Dallas offsides. On the ensuing possession, receiver Brice Butler entered the Cowboys huddle prior to a play but then left the field, resulting in a 15-yard infraction and negating a 22-yard completion from Prescott to Terrance Williams at the Packers’ 15-yard line. Backed into their own end, Dallas was forced to punt three plays later. A defensive pass interference also cost the Cowboys an interception inside the final two minutes, though Rodgers seemed to be chancing a deep throw while realizing he had a free play.

5. Cooking offense: Green Bay’s second-half resurgence, which has now carried into the postseason, coincided with tight end Jared Cook’s November return from a high ankle sprain that cost him nearly two months. His 35-yard tightrope catch on the Pack’s final offensive snap, setting up the game-winning field goal Sunday, was the play of the day. But Rodgers has consistently cited Cook’s impact as the team ran the table down the stretch. Cook has 35 catches for 476 yards since his return, impact this offense hasn’t enjoyed from the tight end position since Jermichael Finley’s career-ending neck injury. Look for Cook continuing to be the kind of mismatch nightmare that could keep Green Bay rolling toward a championship.

6. Spiked opportunity? Will the Cowboys rue clock management as they ride into the offseason? Driving for the game-tying field goal against a Packers defense that could muster little resistance, Prescott spiked the ball on first down from the Green Bay 40-yard line with 48 seconds to go. Maybe he was preserving his final timeout — ultimately, it wasn’t used on the drive — to ensure Dan Bailey wouldn’t be rushed to attempt the game-tying field goal. But 48 seconds (while already on the fringe of hyper-accurate Bailey’s range) would have allowed for several options — including a run or pass to the middle of the field, perhaps followed by a shot into the end zone that could have won the game or at least stopped the clock if incomplete. But wasting a play, stunting momentum and ultimately preserving time for Rodgers on the other side of Bailey’s kick? Whether it was a miscalculation by Prescott or the coaching staff, it proved costly for Dallas.