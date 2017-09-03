Packers to paddlers, an eclectic show/go week: Chicago outdoors

Fame! What is good for? Apparently signing autographs in a Great Clips booth.

It’s a different world up North.

I was looking through the site for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show and there was a link for “Packers Appearances.” That includes Mark Chmura, 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Great Clips booth (100).

But I digress.

The Milwaukee show, once one of the last 10-day shows, it is now five days in West Allis, Wis.

That is just part of another eclectic weekends around Chicago outdoors.

This is also the weekend for the big gathering of paddlers at Canoecopia in Madison, Wis.; the Lake Home and Cabin Show in Schaumburg; the F.O.P. Sport & Fishing Show in Merrionette Park; and the Quad County Hawg Hunters’ Indoor Fishing Flea Market in Plano.

SHOW DETAILS

Click here for the complete list of shows, swap meets and major seminars/classes for this winter around Chicago outdoors. Otherwise, below are individual show details for this week.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show: Wisconsin Exposition Center, West Allis, Wis., through Sunday, March 12, click here for info

F.O.P Sport & Fishing Show: Prizes, raffles, booths, Bourbon Street, Merrionette Park, $25 includes dinner and drinks, 7-11 p.m. Friday, March 10

Lake Home & Cabin Show: Schaumburg Convention Center, Friday-Sunday, March 10-12, click here for show info

Canoecopia: Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis., Friday-Sunday, March 10-12, click here for show info

Quad County Hawg Hunters’ Indoor Fishing Flea Market: Plano American Legion, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Click here for info or call (815) 286-7170 or email dlandmeier@frontier.com